Australian athlete Sally Pearson has listed her Gold Coast home on the market. Pic Adam Head
Property

Sally Pearson’s Coast home hits the market

by Jessica Brown
18th Jan 2019 7:00 AM

CHAMPION hurdler and Coast golden girl Sally Pearson has listed her Helensvale home on the market with a million-dollar price tag.

The acreage estate, which has two residences and a pool, hit the market earlier this week with an asking price of more than $1.199 million.

Property records show the athletics star and her husband Keiran bought the property in 2015 for more than $900,000.

Marketing agent Julian Porter, of Harcourts Pacific Pines, said he'd already had strong interest in the property.

The home has been renovated since Pearson and her husband Kieran bought it in 2015.
"The $1 million to $2 million price point is currently very active and I have already received numerous enquiries from prospective buyers who are showing interest," he said.

"Sally and Kieran have invested a lot of money into the extensive renovations over the last couple of years and the property presentation is outstanding.

It’s modern and open.
"There is really nothing more for the new owner to do here.

"All the hard work is done so they can just move in and enjoy."

Among its features is a large room being used as a gym, which Mr Porter described as "fit for an Olympic athlete".

The couple own one other property on the Coast. Pic Adam Head
The house also has an automatic security gate with intercom and CCTV.

Mr Porter helped the couple sell their Pacific Pines home for $727,000 in 2015.

"I have assisted Sally and Kieran with their real estate matters for many years now and they are lovely people," he said.

The perfect spot to entertain guests.
"Very down to earth, always professional and just an absolute pleasure to work with."

Property records show Pearson, who is known for leading a private lifestyle away from the track, owns one other Gold Coast property with her husband.

The Helensvale State High School product has long led Australia's athletics charge, winning a gold medal in the 100m hurdles at the 2012 London Olympics.

She was forced to withdrawn from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last year because of an injury.

The pool is slightly elevated and overlooks the two residences.
