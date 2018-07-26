Athletic mum back to winning best for Park2Park fun

FUN RUN: Ipswich and District Athletic Club runner Tamara Carvolth savours her latest winning moment at the recent Somerset Rail Trail event.

ATHLETICS: Back in tip-top shape after a recent injury, dedicated mum Tamara Carvolth is excited about contesting Sunday's Park2Park 10km run.

Although she has won it a number of times, the Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitor missed previous years with family or other commitments.

Having recently won the Somerset Rail Trail 8km event for the 14th time, Carvolth is keen to share in another Park2Park event for more than the competitive challenge.

"I enjoy it when I'm finished,'' the former winner laughed, as she reflected on the testing hilly parts of the course between Limestone Park and Queen's Park.

"I like the community aspect of it.

"The group who organise it and that are so friendly and it's just a really friendly run to go to.

"It's more like a day out than a fun run.

"It's really good for cross country preparation. It's a good one to test you because it's so hilly and challenging.''

Esk-based Carvolth, 28, has been managing nerve pain in her foot.

After backing off training for three months, she has returned to running 170km a week. A lot of that work is on a treadmill due to having a young son to look after.

"I'm feeling pretty good,'' she said, appreciating the guidance of her coach Peter Reeves.

Her latest win at the Somerset Rail Trail event consolidated her recent recovery.

"It was my first run back from a bit of an injury so it was a bit of a relief,'' she said.

Even in windy conditions, Carvolth likes the Somerset Rail Trail fun runs. This year's event started in Lowood and took in Fernvale.

"Because they are so close I don't have to wake up so early,'' she said.

"It's really nice running along the rail trail. It's just really peaceful.''

In past years, she has also won the Queensland 3km and 5km events, along with regular Park2Park successes.

She's hoping to rejoin the winners on Sunday.

"I've had my two biggest weeks kilometre wise lately and I'm feeling pretty good so fingers crossed we'll have good run,'' she said.

While she's been a regular winner over those shorter events, Carvolth is looking to increase her competitive distances.

After this weekend's Park2Park, Carvolth is planning to line up at next month's Queensland cross country championships at Maleny, before backing up at the Australian Half Marathon titles, also on the Sunshine Coast.

"I really enjoy the 5km but now I'm going to try and move up,'' she said. "And hopefully in the next few months, I'm training towards a marathon.''

Carvolth works in the Esk Pharmacy.

Other Ipswich club athletes joining Carvolth in Sunday's Park2Park events include Alex Davies and Jude Thomas, who recently won a junior state cross country title.

Carvolth also enjoys training with Ipswich's well-credentialled NANCI squad, which share Limestone Park as their home base for regular runs.

However, the annual Park2Park events attract runners and walkers from many different clubs, schools and families.

This year's participants will be followed and photographed by drones. They will also be tracked by GPS and recognised with medals.

The events start and finish at Bill Paterson Oval, after various courses around Limestone Park and Queen's Park.

Sunday's Park2Park schedule

6.30am: City of Ipswich Half Marathon and City of Ipswich Half Marathon Relay

8am: Ipswich Hospital Foundation 10km

8.15am: Half marathon and relay presentations

8.45am: Ipswich Hospital Foundation 5km run

9am: Walker Pender 5km walk

10am: Catalyst Church Family Challenge

10.30am: Mascot marathon

10.45am: Other presentations