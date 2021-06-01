AT RISK: Why Ipswich homes are more prone to fires

Ipswich homes are at greater risk of being destroyed by fire compared to other cities across Queensland. Picture: Erin Munsie.

PROPERTIES across Ipswich are at greater risk of being destroyed in accidental fires compared to homes in other major cities across Queensland.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the Greater Ipswich area last year experienced an average 18.4 per cent of significant house fires per 1000 dwellings.

The shock figure is almost double that of other cities throughout the state, many of which reported an average of about 9.5 per cent.

Fires were considered significant if the blaze had spread beyond the room of origin.

Acting Chief Superintendent Enes Seferovic said there were several reasons that homes located in Ipswich were more prone to fires.

"Ipswich is a little bit colder than some other areas in the south eastern region, so coming into those colder months more people are using fire places, heaters and electric blankets," he said.

"The age of homes, style of homes and sometimes even the number of people that live in the residence could also contribute."

The McLean family home at Raceview was badly damaged by fire in April.

Sadly, the Ipswich community knows all too well the devastation caused by a significant house fire.

A young family from Raceview was left without a home in April after their property was badly damaged in a daylight blaze.

It is suspected the fire was caused by a heat lamp used to warm some baby chickens located on the upper level.

Act. Supt Seferovic said, however, significant blazes often occurred overnight due to the use of unsupervised heating devices.

"It's really important that before using those devices that residents thoroughly check that they work well," he said.

He added that it was crucial any equipment be repaired or replaced if it did not function properly.

"Fires can spread relatively quickly and especially at night when you're fast asleep," he said.

"It's really important that everybody knows how to respond just in case the situation arises.

The aftermath of a fire at a Raceview home in April.

"Smoke alarms are also critical for the safety of a household; residents need to make sure that they're connected and working too."

Use of smoke alarms in residential rental properties will soon be required by law after the Queensland Government overhauled its fire safety regulations in 2017.

New legislation states that as of January 1 next year, those properties must be fitted with interconnected, photoelectric smoke alarms in every bedroom and hallway across all levels.

Act. Supt Seferovic said this was a huge step forward in helping to save lives.

"Where we see a lot of fires also occur is in the kitchen," he said.

"We use a lot of different equipment in there and if those appliances are not regularly maintained or left unattended, they can easily catch fire.

"If they do catch fire, never throw water on hot oil because that could cause the fire to spread and make a bad situation worse."

He urged residents to consider purchasing a fire blanket and appropriate fire extinguisher to keep inside their homes.

"Also, have appropriate escape plans within the household and make sure that everybody is aware of what those plans are," he said.

