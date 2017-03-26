33°
Sport

At last it's Centrals' turn to celebrate

David Lems
| 26th Mar 2017 7:29 PM
WINNING BOND: Central Districts First Grade cricketers celebrate their first premiership after beating Laidley at Baxter Oval this afternoon.
WINNING BOND: Central Districts First Grade cricketers celebrate their first premiership after beating Laidley at Baxter Oval this afternoon. David Lems

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CENTRAL Districts are celebrating a historic achievement after ending Laidley's grand final dynasty.

The new club formed from Western Suburbs and Warwick Road Sports for the 1990/91 season triumphed in just under two days at Baxter Oval.

Needing 45 runs in the final session, Centrals' captain Ben O'Connell guided the team home being 22 not out at the end.

With SEQ representative teammate Luke Barrett keen to get the job done, O'Connell made a desperate dive into his crease for the third run to seal victory.

"I think we were always going three on the ball any chance we got,'' O'Connell said.

"We knew that they would throw everything at us to try and knock us over.''

Despite many years playing club cricket and being chosen in Queensland Country sides, O'Connell had yet to win a First Grade grand final.

He savoured his first Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association title, cuddling his young kids as the team formed a celebratory huddle.

The left-handed batsman and handy spin bowler was quick to praise his teammates after a number of terrific contributions on a seamer's wicket.

"Everyone put their hand up,'' he said.

"Luke got the house down in the first innings then Blake in the second innings as well, and then everyone else chipped in and did their part.

"It was a good all-round effort today.''

Barrett snared 5/31 off 12 to set up the win before left-handed quick Raper was the destroyer yesterday with five important scalps. They included Laidley opener Jason Cubit who topscored with 33 in the first innings.

Centrals received first use of the wicket on Saturday after winning the toss.

Play was delayed for 30 minutes after the week of rain.

After dismissing Laidley for 105, Centrals were 4/78 off 30 overs at stumps on the first day.

However, the game with four days available quickly came to an early conclusion after Centrals dismissed Laidley for just 69 in their second innings.

Centrals today made a nervous start in their search for victory, being 3/19 after losing opener Jason Richardson for a duck in the first over.

However, experienced campaigners O'Connell and Barrett steadied the innings. Centrals finished 3/45 to trigger jubilant scenes at Ipswich's home of cricket.

Laidley stalwart Craig Jesberg was among the first to congratulate the Centrals players as they formed a victory circle on Baxter Oval.

He had played an important role in Laidley's domination in recent years, including winning all three grades last season.

O'Connell said Centrals' breakthrough victory was also pleasing after 100 overs lost to rain denied them a chance to win last year's grand final.

"With the reduced game and the weather playing a bit of a key (last year), it had minimal impact this game,'' he said.

"But we knew we had to bowl Laidley out twice and get the 20 wickets.

"Regardless of the toss, we had to bowl well and get those 10 wickets first of alls and then get something competitive on the board.''

As the wickets tumbled, O'Connell said Centrals backed themselves to win.

"Having that done inside two days is just a phenomenal effort by everyone,'' he said.

"The spinners didn't really get much use of the wicket but it was really a seamer's wicket so guys that put in the effort with the ball, stood the seam up and did a little bit, they got reward.

"You could see that from the Laidley innings as well. Mick Sippel in the first innings got four-for I think.''

Being Centrals' first top grade title provided a huge thrill for many loyal supporters and especially officials behind the scenes.

"It was a big thing for the club from 1991 being the amalgamation of the other clubs,'' he said.

West Moreton Anglican College school teacher O'Connell was planning a quiet celebration.

However, he said the team would return to Ivor Marsden complex next Saturday to cheer on the Centrals' Third Grade team leading their best of three grand final series 1-0 against Northsiders.

Another keen spectator was former international cricketer and Laidley product Andy Bichel who watched some of the finals at Ivor Marsden Memorial Sports Centre yesterday afternoon.

State of play

Centrals chased down the 45 runs needed late this afternoon to beat Laidley outright in the First Grade grand final.

Fassifern are on the verge of winning the Second Grade grand final, needing just 10 runs when play resumes on Saturday.

In Third Grade, Centrals lead the best-of-three series 1-0 after beating Northsiders on Saturday.

Eastern Taipans and Fassifern are locked at one win each with the championship decider to be played on Saturday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ben o'connell centrals cricket club ipswich and west moreton cricket association ipswich cricket finals laidley cricket club

At last it's Centrals' turn to celebrate

At last it's Centrals' turn to celebrate

CENTRAL Districts are celebrating a historic achievement after ending Laidley's grand final dynasty.

Police find missing man after five-hour chopper search

polair police helicopter flying over Coffs. Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

POLICE held concerns for a man who suffers medical conditions

Flight Centre founder opens $18m wildlife centre

PASSION FOR NATURE: Graham Turner of the Turner family foundation has set up a $18.5m wildlife centre with the University of Queensland.

BUSINESS leader says nature centre is 'just the beginning'

The Shires aren't your typical country duo

The Shires perform during day one of CMC Rocks at Willowbank.

Their songs aren't about dirt roads or driving pick-up trucks

Local Partners

GALLERY: CMC Rocks day two off to cracking start

There are already thousands of punters, many wearing their best boots, enjoying the music.

CMC Rocks loved up Sweetheart Saloon

ON THE PROWL: Speed dating entrant Maddie McGoldrick of Beaudesert with her friend Chloe Ryan Greenbank.

Country speed dating returns for second year

Enjoy a brush with talented artist at society's morning tea

ART CLASSES: The Ipswich Art Society is fast becoming a place to be if you like drawing, life drawing, watercolour and oil classes.

Three-hour event at the library

WHAT'S ON: Antique treasures among weekend entertainment

HISTORIC: Go through the history displays at the Blair State School 100th Anniversary Fete today.

Not a country music fan? Plenty happening in Ipswich this weekend

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Start a great night out by finding a live band with the Gig Guide

The latest on the city's live music scene

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

THE Real Housewives of Sydney air their dirty laundry at an art gallery opening this week, screaming vile insults as members of the public look on.

Married At First Sight's shock vow renewal decisions

Nadia’s final decision at the vow renewal ceremony leaves us stunned.

NADIA and Susan's decisions stun viewers.

Family Feud host Grant Denyer in hospital after rally crash

He’s OK. Grant Denyer has survived a serious car crash near Melbourne. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Grant Denyer airlifted to hospital after horror crash

The Shires aren't your typical country duo

The Shires perform during day one of CMC Rocks at Willowbank.

Their songs aren't about dirt roads or driving pick-up trucks

Would you like 90 weeks of paid parental leave?

“It’s changed the culture,” say the Latte Papas of Sweden’s generous parental leave provisions.

Why not move to Sweden: the world’s best place to be a dad

Only one woman nominated for the Gold Logie

Love Child and The Wrong Girl star Jessica Marais is nominated for a Gold Logie this year.

Jessica Marais is about to star in a new Logies controversy

Fancy gadgets are killing the romance

CHARMER: More and more young people are choosing to send explicit text messages and pictures to their peers.

Is romance dead?

Lifestyle Change with “Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $549,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

&quot;THIS REPRESENTS THE BEST VALUE IN LOWOOD&quot;

17 Spoonbill Court, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This home is located in a modern estate and is close to the local schools, shops and transport. The property offered is a "cut above the rest"-- lovely neutral...

HIGHSET SENSATION! ELEVATED POSITION! TRANQUIL LIVING!

28 Glode Avenue, Churchill 4305

House 4 2 3 $339,000

This large home is made for family living and consists of spectacular views across Ipswich and offers beautiful breezes throughout the home. With four good size...

LOCATION COUNTS!

27 Willowtree Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Situated in the very popular 'Fair View Rise' Estate, Flinders View this wonderful property is conveniently located a few minutes' drive to Ipswich City Centre and...

Owners Motivated-Don&#39;t Delay Call Today!

17 DAVIES Street, Kalbar 4309

House 3 2 4 $329,000 NEG

Make no mistakes this property will be sold. Consisting of a two storey solid brick home and sitting proudly on a 966m2 block, this beauty is ready for you to move...

Two units - Double the Income

45 & 46/1 Wellington Street, Brassall 4305

Apartment 2 2 $199,000

If you are looking for a great positively geared investment, then look no further. Located here in Suncare Village, we have 2 units on 1 title available for...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $249,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super private 10 acre (4.3ha)...

Rare Opportunity - 1.19ha* Industry Site

4 Saunders Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; ... Expression Of...

andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; Flood free block - 400m2* shed with 3 phase power andbull; Substantial hard...

Ipswich's inner-city suburbs led the way in 2016

HOT PROPERTY: Areas close to the Ipswich CBD continue to be popular with buyers.

Median sales price drops in popular Ipswich suburb.

Rising to the occasion

Queensland Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad, opens Springfield's newest development, Springfield Rise.

Deputy Premier officially launches Springfield's newest development

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!