At end of an era, it’s vital to preserve Ipswich identity

Long-serving Queensland Times sports editor David Lems thanks everyone who has supported the QT paper. He welcomes their ongoing support in our digital future.

OPINION

IT feels strange, a little unsettling and so sad in many ways.

It's my last Sunday shift working on my beloved Queensland Times sport section as I know it.

Sundays are usually spent churning out stories at a frenetic pace, following up a day and night out in the Ipswich sporting community chasing stories.

But with COVID-19 shutting down all but a handful of regular sports, Sundays have been much quieter in recent months.

I've fronted up for more than 1600 Sundays during my working life in Ipswich, most of those based in the QT's West Ipswich office before the coronavirus sent us scurrying home and locked in a new full-time remote operation.

I have missed the office but adjusted to working remotely.

But what I have missed most has been the contact with my QT colleagues and seeing so many familiar faces around the sports fields of our great city.

While I hope to soon enjoy that second opportunity again under our new QT digital structure, I feel immense sorrow for so many of my workmates.

They are fantastic people who have served Ipswich with pride and commitment.

The Queensland Times building at West Ipswich.

Having been at the QT for 36 years, I have outlasted 10 editors and countless general managers, office staff, production crew and of course journos.

I enjoyed hearing the QT presses hum late at night while finishing a shift before that was lost.

I appreciated all the wise people who guided me in the early years of my career and the wonderful production and sales staff who shared a focus looking after Ipswich.

We have all tackled major challenges and setbacks along the way, moving through different technology stages. Who would believe we were writing stories on typewriters when I first started in 1984?

Thankfully, we were introduced to an Atex computing system, which allowed us to type our stories in.

Sub-editing pagination, advanced design and slicker production systems continued to evolve as we at the QT adapted, like so many industries in our fast-paced society.

But through it all, it was the people who made it so rewarding.

I enjoyed strong bonds with QT staff in every department.

My many sports teams have been loyal, dedicated and committed to Ipswich interests.

I'm sure everyone being let go or seeing staff made redundant will appreciate that.

It does hurt.

Hugh Taylor, Melanie Rush and Carole Lee from the Ipswich Historical Society are planning to preserve some precious QT images for the city.

Clearing out the QT storeroom holding years of negatives and Ipswich history made the end of a newspaper era feel real.

They were memories and milestones, most of which only the QT could capture consistently and professionally for Ipswich and our state.

Thankfully, some of those images will be preserved for the future through an energetic group from the Ipswich Historical Society.

I will be keeping a close eye on how that comes to fruition.

So as I plan what is going to be an emotional week ahead, thanks for everyone who has contributed to our QT paper - inside the office and around the community.

I wish everyone well in the future and hope everyone who has regularly read the QT over many years, continues to explore our new digital site.

It may be different and not the same being unable to flick through the pages.

But the QT digital team will continue to serve Ipswich on this platform.

We welcome your always appreciated and valuable support to help preserve Ipswich's wonderful identity.