At 80 years old, Shirley Boughen scoffs at retirement

I'M WELL: Despite being 80 years old, Shirley Boughen will continue to manage and work at Boughen's Electrical in Rosewood.

WHILE her friends put their feet up in retirement Shirley Boughen rises before the sun and prepares for another day of work.

Mrs Boughen is a community stalwart in the charming rural town of Rosewood.

She has been employed since 1952 and by the government's standards, could have retired almost two decades ago.

But with a humble attitude and a need for structure, the straight-shooting 80-year-old Boughen's Electrical owner declares her commitment to a day's work.

"I like being healthy and I like being useful,” she said.

"I like telling everybody what to do - I call myself the boss.”

It is by choice Mrs Boughen continues to attend work and keep the store running each day.

There is no sad reason in the tale of her working at 80 years old.

Instead, Mrs Boughen decided she worked too hard to pack up and leave.

"You spend a lifetime getting a business to stand up, my children work here, it's their job,” she said.

"I think we're appreciated by the community, we're very much a part of it, they rely on us and I'm well.

"I've worked a lifetime to know what I know, it's a big long apprenticeship just to hang up your hat, go home and vegetate - I would never do that.”

Remaining active is the key to continuing, she confirms.

Her day starts at 4.30am and ends at 10.30pm.

"I'm working indoors and I walk a very steep hill, which I've done for nearly 30 years, every day,” she said.

"It's my day, it's what I do.

In a nod to her responsibilities, Mrs Boughen said turning up for work allowed her to "keep a home together” and work with her children.

"They don't know if I'm a nutter or for real,” she smiled.

During the interview with the Queensland Times, Mrs Boughen is interrupted by her daughter searching for a resident's phone number.

Proving her memory and mind's sharpness, the retail owner rattles the eight digits off with ease.

She recoils with almost disgust when questioned why she has not taken the grey nomad's rite of passage and toured the nation.

"I've looked at that bitumen road out there,” she said, pointing to Rosewood's quiet main street.

"It's got a white line on it and when you drive around Australia you see a lot of bitumen with white lines.

"I don't even have to pay for the petrol.”

Driving to Hervey Bay for her brother's 80th birthday was painful enough for the woman who hated to stay still and stare out the window.

"It was such a waste of time looking at fence posts,” she said.

"I've got heaps of fence posts at home.”

Despite her hard-working attitude, Mrs Boughen understands why people in labour-intensive jobs retire when they can but she scoffs when asked when she will stop working.

"My mind is always on the job and then the next job,” she said.