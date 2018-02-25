Menu
POPULAR PLAYER: 106-year-old Elizabeth 'Liz' Jordan still enjoys her indoor bowls with friends (from left) Radha Rao, Kathy Rouse and Allan Tait at the Ipswich Humanities Centre.
News

At 106, 'wonderful' Liz still bowls along

David Lems
by
25th Feb 2018 5:05 PM

SHE'S just turned 106, is still very active and loves the friendship of others.

Ipswich indoor bowler Elizabeth "Liz'' Jordan is one of the most popular players at the Ipswich Senior Citizens Club.

"She's marvellous,'' friend Kathy Rouse said.

"She's a wonderful, outgoing, friendly lady.

"She's absolutely beautiful.''

Liz joins a group of indoor bowlers who regularly play on Fridays at the Humanities Centre at the corner of Nicholas and South streets.

Kathy said Liz has bowled for at least 50 years, starting at the Baptist Church Hall at Booval before continuing to play at the current location in the Ipswich CBD.

"She's still active. She's fantastic,'' Kathy said.

"It's only now, this year, that she's got government transport. She used to catch the bus and the trains, do her own shopping, do everything for herself.''

As for why Ebbw Vale resident Liz enjoys her sport, Kathy offers a simple answer: "She loves the friendship.''

Liz turned 106 on January 15.

Ipswich Queensland Times
