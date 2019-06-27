Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian experts have shared their take on the looming problems facing our economy. Picture: Supplied
Australian experts have shared their take on the looming problems facing our economy. Picture: Supplied
Business

ASX expected to open lower

by Michael Mehr
27th Jun 2019 9:30 AM

The Australian share market is expected to open lower after a mixed result on Wall Street overnight.

The SPI200 futures contract was down 15 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 6,554.0 at 0800 AEST, suggesting an early dip for the benchmark S&P;/ASX200 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.04 per cent, the S&P; 500 was down 0.12 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.32 per cent.

The Aussie dollar is buying 69.88 US cents from 69.75 US cents on Wednesday.

More Stories

Show More
asx economy markets stock market

Top Stories

    FIRST LOOK: Inside the 'state's best' $9M school arts centre

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Inside the 'state's best' $9M school arts centre

    Education Ipswich State High School principal Simon Riley declared the performing arts facility was 'what the kids deserve'.

    IN COURT: Full names of 153 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 153 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Raceview rooftop siege ends in court date

    premium_icon Raceview rooftop siege ends in court date

    Crime Ipswich has beared witness to its second rooftop siege.