Astute urban planning wins Ipswich suburb big accolade

AS ONE of the first people to move into what was then a new suburb, Janelle Burton knows the change s in Springfield over the past quarter-century.

The mother was instrumental in campaigning for the suburb's first school; a cause she was so passionate about she got a job there which she still holds today.

Ms Burton said it was an adventure watching the area grow.

The suburb was recently named the state's most significant urban development project of the past 25 years in the Urban Development Institute of Australia awards for excellence.

"When I moved into my home it was the furthest house in the development and on the other side of my fence was bush, so I have sat on my pergola for many years and watched this place bloom.

"You've got everything you could possibly want and need here; you've got schools, the rail line, movie theatres, shopping centres, medical services, vets and all within five minutes of each other.”

The first school opened in 1998 and was named Springfield State School then renamed Woodcrest State College.

Ms Burton was the first administration officer at the school and is still in the role.

Springfield City Group deputy chairman Bob Sharpless said the award was recognition of more than 27 years of work.

"When we first bought this land back in 1992, it was always our vision to create a city in which people could live, work and play,” Mr Sharpless said.

"That vision has resulted in an incredible community of more than 40,000 people who have access to local jobs, world-class education, a rail line, a hospital, a diverse range of retail and food options as well as residential offerings.

"We want the community to know that this is their award and to thank them and our partners for being a part of this journey.”

Mr Sharpless said there were bigger things to come, with the population of the area known as Greater Springfield to double over the next 25 years.

UDIA CEO Kirsty Chessher-Brown said Greater Springfield set the standard for urban developers.

"In judging this award our independent judging panel was seeking a winner from the past 25 years that set a new standard in development in its time,” Ms Chessher-Brown said.