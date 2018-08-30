'All-ability sport': New bowling alley is good news for city

A NEW tenpin bowling facility in Ipswich will benefit people with a disability and the wider community, the sport's peak association believes.

Yesterday the QT revealed an eight-lane facility would be built in the old BCF building at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Tenpin Bowling Association of Queensland CEO Gail Torrens said it was great news for Ipswich.

"Eight lanes is a small centre but it will be an intimate centre," she said.

"Hopefully they become sport registered so we can run some events out there."

The amusement venue is expected to fill a void in Ipswich, which has been without a bowling alley since 2011.

Ms Torrens said regardless of the size or purpose of the new facility, people would welcome the sport.

"All tenpin bowling is good, whether it's built for social occasions or competition," she said.

"People with a disability in Ipswich are really looking forward to a tenpin bowling facility again.

"It's an all-ability sport and a lifetime sport."

A development application has been lodged with Ipswich City Council to build the amusement centre.

The iPlay bowling alley facility is expected to open by Easter next year.

IPlay general manager John Sophios expected the community would welcome the venue.

It will take six months for the bowling lanes and equipment to be built and shipped from the United States.

About 30 jobs will be available.