ASSISTED DYING: How MPs will vote on controversial laws

Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum supports the Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation introduced into Queensland Parliament. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum supports the Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation introduced into Queensland Parliament. Picture: Alix Sweeney

MEMBER for Bundamba Lance McCallum has made clear his position on the Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation, confirming he will vote in favour of the controversial bill come September.

The proposed historic reform was introduced into Queensland Parliament on Tuesday during a landmark event, opposed by dozens of protesters who gathered outside ahead of Question Time.

Under the bill, euthanasia services are restricted to people aged 18 and over in Queensland who are expected to pass away within 12 months from a terminal illness considered to be intolerable.

READ MORE: Qld euthanasia laws explained as historic reforms introduced

Despite some State Government representatives remaining tight-lipped on which way their vote would swing, Mr McCallum has reaffirmed his support, labelling the laws “well considered, thorough and balanced.”

It was revealed during Tuesday’s sitting that VAD services would be strictly regulated.

“It has had a comprehensive preparation and consultation process that includes parliamentary inquiries and consideration by the Queensland Law Reform Commission,” Mr McCallum said.

Dozens of euthanasia protesters gather outside Queensland Parliament. Photo: Hayden Johnson

VAD patients will face multiple assessments by two qualified doctors, including analysis of their decision-making capacity as well as completing a staged request.

A person will be legally required to make three separate requests and can change their mind at any time.

They must also be assessed as having acted voluntarily and without coercion.

Any person found to have coerced a patient to either make or revoke a request will face up to seven years behind bars.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will grant her MPs a conscience vote based on their own beliefs in September during the bill’s second reading.

“It provides a chain of safeguards to ensure only those at the end of life can make these choices, and then only those capable of making that choice for themselves,” Mr McCallum said.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

He was among several state representatives to voice their support for the reform this week, including Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“Like a vast majority of Queenslanders I support voluntary assisted dying,” Mr McCallum said.

“Should the best palliative medical care not be enough, it should not be illegal for those, and their loved ones, faced with the reality of debilitating and painful terminal illness to maintain their dignity at end of life.”

LOCAL NEWS: Tributes pour in for beloved postman after tractor tragedy

When questioned on the matter Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden would not say whether they personally supported the proposed laws as yet.

Both said they would wait until the second reading in September neared before making known their decisions.

Mr Madden was unable to attend Tuesday’s full sitting due to illness.

Ipswich MP Jen Howard and Ipswich West MP Jim Madden will wait to make their position on the bill known.

In a statement provided to the Queensland Times, Mr Madden said he was pleased MPs would be granted a conscience vote on the matter.

“I am aware that many of my constituents have strong views both for and against the proposed Bill,” he said.

“As this is a very significant Bill, I will decide how I will vote on the Bill, and any proposed amendments, after I have been able to consider the Bill, the Parliamentary Committee Report for the Bill and heard the Second Reading Debate.”

Meanwhile, Ms Howard said the introduction of the bill into Parliament was a “historic day for Queensland.”

“I firstly commend the Premier for introducing this important bill today,” she said.

“I will be making my views known once that process is completed and before the second reading.”

The bill has since been referred to the health committee for a 12-week consultation before the conscience vote in September.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

