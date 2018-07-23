Menu
While abortion is likely to dominate Queensland's conscience debate this year, Dying With Dignity Queensland president Jos Hall is working to build momentum for voluntary assisted dying.
Assisted dying group president wants Ipswich residents' help

Hayden Johnson
by
23rd Jul 2018 4:30 PM
DYING with Dignity wants Ipswich residents to write to their local member of parliament and lobby for the introduction of assisted dying legislation.

At a forum last month Dying with Dignity heard from several MPs including Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller.

Ms Miller suggested a select committee be formed to investigate assisted dying legislation in Queensland.

Ms Hall said a strong base of like-minded people were keen to see the social issue debated.

"Our focus now is to have an inquiry start as soon as possible," she said.

Ms Hall expected the same amount of investigation done by other states, including overseas travel, "probably won't need to be done again".

"I would like to think the information gained from those other investigations can be used in Queensland," she said.

While Ms Hall wants to see assisted dying introduced, she acknowledged "the abortion debate is really taking focus".

The State Government is set to introduce new laws in August to remove abortion from the criminal code.

The new laws are expected to come back to the house for debate in October, allowing them to be passed before the end of the year.

"We may have no choice but to wait for that to finish," she said.

Ms Hall said people should contact their own member of parliament to lobby for assisted dying legislation.

"We want people to contact their own state MP to encourage them to support an inquiry on end of life choices," she said.

Contact president@dwdq.org.au for more information.

    Local Partners