Police no longer need public assistance to identify this woman, who was left outside Nambour Hospital in September. Picture: QPS/Supplied
News

Assistance no longer needed to identify mystery woman

Tegan Annett
4th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
Police have confirmed they no longer need assistance in identifying an elderly woman who was left at Nambour Hospital last month.

In an update released on Sunday Queensland Police said the woman recently began speaking with police.

"(She) has clearly indicated she is aware of her identity and does not wish to disclose this information for personal reasons," Queensland Police said.

Heartbreaking case of the woman no one has missed

"For this reason, police are requesting the public and the media respect the woman's privacy as per her request.

"As no criminality has been detected, police have ceased involvement in this matter and the woman will be left in the care of Queensland Health.

"Police would like to sincerely thank the local community and the media for their ongoing concern and support since the woman was first located at Nambour Hospital on September 6."

The man who left the woman on the bench seat outside the Nambour Hospital has been cleared by police of any wrong doing.

He told officers he had found the woman - believed to be aged in her mid to late 80s - more than 20km away on Brandenburg Rd at Mooloolah, before he left her at the hospital.

Despite a nationwide police and media campaign and posters being spread throughout surrounding towns, no one recognised the woman.

Police also released photos of the ring she was wearing when she was found in the hope it could have helped identify her.

The woman was recently transferred to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

