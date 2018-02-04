UPDATE: POLAIR asks residents for help in missing man search

Christopher Hammond, 43, was last seen at a home on Georgina Place, Brassall about 7.30pm on Saturday.

Contributed

UPDATE 3.30PM: The low-flying POLAIR chopper is using a megaphone to alert Brassall residents to a missing man.

The police helicopter is hovering above bushland off Georgina Place in the search for missing man Christopher Hammond.

"This is the police," the officer says through the megaphone.

"We are calling for assistance to locate a man who has been reported missing."

EARLIER: Queensland Police are calling for the public's help to locate a man missing from Brassall.

Christopher Hammond, 43, was last seen at a home on Georgina Place about 7.30pm on Saturday night.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 185 centimetres tall with a slim build and grey hair.

He has a tattoo of a tiger on his left upper arm and was last seen wearing black denim shorts, a black t-shirt with white skulls on the front of it and a black G-Shock watch.

Police and family have concerns for Mr Hammond's welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Hammond or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.