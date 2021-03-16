Menu
Letters to the Editor

Assaults on women highlight a male problem

16th Mar 2021 2:23 PM

Letter to the editor

The kidnap, rape and murder of British young woman, Sarah Everard, by a British policeman, again highlights the ever-present threat of violence towards females in every society.

This reinforces the perceived danger and risk of being female in male-dominated societies.

It has again sparked global protests by women who feel unsafe in their third millennial communities.

It is a male problem which needs critical solutions by male leadership.

Women are warned of the dangers of being out at night, drunk and alone, while predators look for opportunities to exploit their vulnerability.

This implies it's her own fault. "Blame the victim" is no defence.

Education empowers females to take personal responsibility for preventive measures in relationship or stranger violence.

Preventing opportunistic attacks by minimising risk factors, make women more street-smart.

However, it is still a male problem, regardless of their profession or social standing.
 

How boys are socialised is failing females.

Ignorance creates inequity between the sexes.

Positive male role models need to address respect and equality issues, beginning from home and school.

E Rowe

Marcoola

