Assault, animal cruelty charges moved to Ipswich court

Tara Miko
by

A 46-YEAR-OLD man facing a total of 38 assault charges will have the matters mentioned in an Ipswich court next week after a brief mention in a Toowoomba court.

The man was not required to be present in Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning for a brief mention of more than 20 charges.

They included 21 counts of common assault, and one count of animal cruelty prohibited.

The man's solicitor Shane MacDonald of MacDonald Law said his client was facing "quite a lot" of indictable offences which fell under the jurisdiction of the Ipswich court.

Those charges include seven counts of rape and one of attempted rape, 21 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12, and one count each of torture, deprivation of liberty, and attempted bestiality.

They had since been transferred to Ipswich, and the 22 charges before the Toowoomba court today were summary offences.

Mr MacDonald asked the matters be adjourned to the Ipswich call-over next week.

Magistrate Damian Carroll noted the man had been charged with a raft of offences including a total of 38 counts of common assault.

After first asking about the man's bail status, Mr Carroll remanded the man to appear before the Ipswich court on Wednesday.

The man has not been required to indicate a plea to the charges. The man cannot be named due to the nature of the offences.
 

Topics:  asault criminal charges ipswich court toowoomba toowoomba crime toowoomba magistrates court

Toowoomba Chronicle
