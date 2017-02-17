Assassins will slay audience with music

SHOT: Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau in Assassins.

EVER wondered what motivated would-be political assassins as they tried to kill US presidents?

Assassins, the latest production from the Ipswich Musical Theatre gives the answers, served up with a dose of song, dance and laughter, starting this weekend at the Old Ipswich Courthouse.

Written by acclaimed US playwright Stephen Sondheim, it bends the rules of time and space to show what it takes to turn a rational person into a killer of a president, all in the name of the American dream.

Assassins stars leading Australian actors Darrin Davies and Stephen Smith, as well as Ipswich actors James Burton, Kyle Breese and Alex Andujar, and opens at the Old Ipswich Courthouse tonight, with shows tomorrow and Sunday, followed by more performances next week.

Tickets are available at the door, or by booking online through the Ipswich Musical Theatre Company website.