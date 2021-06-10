Aspiring tradies take sneak peek into future

Ipswich school students tried their hand at construction work at Ripley as part of Try'a Trade Day.

THE next generation of young apprentices had the chance to get their hands dirty on a real construction site as part of the Try’a Trade Day at Ripley recently.

A group of 30 Year 10 students from Bundamba, Ripley Valley and Forest Lake state high schools were invited to Ecco Ripley to try their hand at various construction trades.

Construction Skills Queensland CEO Brett Schimming said it was exciting to continue the program after its successful debut in 2020.

“We’re excited to bring Try’a Trade back to students in this community, particularly those from Ripley Valley State Secondary College who have had the opportunity to experience what the program has to offer for the first time,” Mr Schimming said.

“The industry is currently experiencing incredible growth thanks to federal government stimulus, so there has never been a better time to encourage more students to consider a career in construction.

“We need to make sure we have a steady flow of new entrants to the industry to keep up with demand, and Try’a Trade gives us a valuable opportunity to spark the interest of the next generation of tradies.”

Students toured some of the new Shavida homes under construction with building managers as their guides.

Ripley Valley State Secondary College Principal Brendan Krueger said the program provided the opportunity for students to consider alternate study and career options.

“As we transition our students from secondary school to the workforce and further training, we recognise the important role the college plays in this process,” Mr Krueger said.

“The Try’a Trade program offers our students a real-world experience, and we look forward to seeing them grow within this high-demand industry.”

Sekisui House Australia CEO and Managing Director Hide Seguchi said they were excited to partner with CSQ again to see what the next generation of tradies may look like.

“Growing a sense of community is the cornerstone of what we’re striving to achieve in Ripley, and that includes building and nurturing our local skills base, and providing opportunities to support local workers,” Mr Seguchi said.