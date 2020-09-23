Aspiring Forest Hill personal trainer busted with drugs

An aspiring personal trainer from Forest Hill has been told by a magistrate to stop using drugs. (Picture: iStock)

AN ASPIRING personal trainer with a history of drug use has been told his recreational choices didn’t align with his chosen profession.

Magistrate Robert Tuura said the four grams of marijuana and water pipes found at Dylan Scott Rose’s Forest Hill home, didn’t fit with the idea of his “body being a temple”, which the fitness industry promoted.

The 25-year-old’s home was searched on September 2, at 7.15am, and Rose immediately declared he had marijuana and a water pipe in his bedroom.

He made admissions to owning the drugs, and said it was for personal use, the Gatton Magistrates Court heard.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe told the court that a clip-seal bag containing two grams of marijuana was found on Rose’s dresser.

“They located a plastic water pipe on the windowsill and another water pipe in the downstairs cupboard,” Senior Constable Lowe said.

Rose pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, and one charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

His lawyer said Rose had six months left of study before becoming a qualified personal trainer, and the 25-year-old was to start an induction at a meatworks facility this week.

“He used cannabis at an early age, but started using it again recently after a break-up,” his lawyer said.

Rose was offered a reduced penalty, but Mr Tuura said he was concerned about Rose’s drug-driving history.

“Using cannabis isn’t really compatible with your choice of being a personal trainer and your body is a temple and all that sort of thing,” he said.

“And it’s getting expensive for you.”

Rose received was fined $500 for the two offences, which was referred to SPER.

A conviction was recorded