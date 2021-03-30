Aspiring disability worker’s drug stash found in freezer

A mum who kept more than 60 grams of marijuana in the freezer asked for no conviction to be recorded so she could travel to see her terminally ill mother-in-law.

Chantelle Maree Dagg, 25, appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 29, on four drug-related charges after police raided her Mount Whitestone home.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Al Windsor told the court Dagg was seen driving from her home when police arrived with a search warrant.

Dagg was told she was not required to be present, and a male occupant remained at the property during the raid.

Two 30cm marijuana plants in pots were found growing outside Dagg's bedroom door while another two were found growing in bushland about 50m from the house.

In the freezer, police found a clip seal bag containing 60.8g of cannabis while in the bedroom they found two glass jars with a further 3.8g plus a set of used scissors, Sergeant Windsor said.

Another clip seal bag, this time with 20 cannabis seeds, was found in the study area

Sergeant Windsor said police returned to the Mount Whitestone home several times to meet with Dagg, but she was not there.

Duty lawyer James Ryan said Dagg was in South Australia visiting her family at the time.

Mr Ryan said his client had two children and previously worked in horticulture before taking on a full-time parenting role.

"She hopes to get certificates to work in disability support or aged care," Mr Ryan said.

"Her mother in law is in New Zealand and is diagnosed with terminal cancer, so she and her partner and children plan to travel there later this year when the borders open so they can spend time with her."

Mr Ryan said Dagg had not used cannabis since police searched her home.

Dagg pleaded guilty to possessing drug utensils, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

She was fined $650 for the four offences and no conviction was recorded.