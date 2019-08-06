Aspiring actress lands lead role in popular stage production

WELL DONE: Ipswich performer Jordan Twigg has been selected to perform in a new production of Les Misérables at the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University.

WELL DONE: Ipswich performer Jordan Twigg has been selected to perform in a new production of Les Misérables at the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University. Contributed

PERFORMER Jordan Twigg is no stranger to the stage, having appeared in a number of shows right here in Ipswich.

But the former St Mary's College student is about to embark on a new on-stage role, which was made famous by Anne Hathaway on the silver screen.

Miss Twigg is one of three students from the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University who will step into the role of Fantine in the new production of Les Misérables.

"It is a dream role," Miss Twigg said.

"My mum and I saw the show a couple of years ago at QPAC and it was phenomenal - I was blown away.

"This show is going to be a real spectacle - we have a massive ensemble, the songs are amazing and the story is heartbreaking and timeless."

The show will feature a cast of 80 students, two orchestras and more than 300 costumes over 12 performances.

Miss Twigg is currently completing a Bachelor of Musical Theatre at Griffith University.

Acting had always been a big part of her life growing up, so choosing a career after high school was easy.

"I always enjoyed dancing as a kid, and I was part of the community theatre scene here in Ipswich," Miss Twigg said.

"I did all the shows in school - Legally Blonde, The Wiz, West Side Story."

Les Miserable runs at the Queensland Conservatorium Theatre at South Bank from August 8-17.

To book, log onto www.queenslandconservatorium.com.au/les-miserables.