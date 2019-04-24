Aspiration, amenity keeps Springfield ranking

TWENTY-six years on, Springfield is still a place people aspire to live.

Raynuha Sinnathamby, managing director at the Springfield City Group said the company's approach to the community is multi-pronged.

"It is about building a city where people can live, learn, work, play. Now, 26 years into the journey, a lot of those lifestyle elements have been delivered and continue to be delivered as well,” she said.

"That gives people confidence about the area and where they're investing.”

"When you build your home it's probably the biggest investment you'll make in your life and people want to know they've made the right decision.”

The Greater Springfield area is nowhere near complete either, with at least 10-15 years left of housing stock and a new suburb to develop at Spring Mountain.

Ms Sinnathamby said this depends on market forces and cycles of the property market, however.

"There will be apartment product and some medium-density product in the city centre,” she said.

"That will be delivered as the market can appreciate that type of product but certainly we are seeing that as an area of demand as the project grows and you get amenity such as rail.”

Topping the list for infrastructure needed to keep Springfield's growth is education, rail and sporting amenity.

"Health is top of the list for us, and then of course other amenities such as schools will need to continue to grow as the area grows,” Ms Sinnathamby said.

"The ovals that will open later this year are a major piece of infrastructure that primarily are being delivered by Lendlease, four ovals, eight fields and about 30 courts, as part of that.”

"And the future expansion of the Mater Hospital is high on our agenda as well.

"Health facilities in general, Mater is a part of that, but whatever other health services the community needs is what we're really hoping to see in Health City.”