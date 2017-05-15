26°
Ask yourself: Am I Hungry? 5 tips to beat winter weight gain

Anna Hartley
| 15th May 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 9:41 AM
Dietician Steph Young offers her best tips on how to keep weight gain down over winter.
Dietician Steph Young offers her best tips on how to keep weight gain down over winter.

WINTER can be a tricky time for those wanting to lose weight says Ipswich dietician Steph Young.

The On Point Nutrition owner said many of her clients struggled during cooler weather but winter didn't always have to mean weight gain.

Ms Young shared her top tips to keep the kilos off as the temperature dropped.

"Stay hydrated. Your thirst drive drops during the colder weather so you need to remember to keep hydrated," she said.

"You don't just have to drink water. It can be coffee with a dash of milk or herbal tea or green tea.

"Vegetables and salads are also vital and most of us don't get enough.

"We often have salads in summer and heavier carb-based meals in winter. That can be counteracted with making sure we have half our plate full of vegies.

"It can be very easy. Frozen vegetables have just as much nutrition as fresh. I recommend getting a big pan of vegies and roasting them for dinner and lunch the next day.

"Soups are also a great way to get a few serves of vegetables in and helps with hydration too."

Steph's top tips:

  • Stay hydrated
  • Vegies, vegies, vegies
  • Ask, am I hungry?
  • Plan meals ahead
  • Get the family involved

The latest research shows 73% of Ipswich residents are overweight or obese.

Ms Young has been a dietician for six years and opened her own practice in Ipswich 18 months ago.

Since then she has been working hard to get Ipswich into shape.

"The third most important thing in winter is making sure you're not eating for comfort," she said.

"A lot of us are stressed or tired and confuse that with hunger. Ask yourself, how hungry am I?"

Ms Young also said adults needed to question whether they were "head hungry or stomach hungry".

"As we get older we can ignore the feeling of hunger or fullness," she said.

"We need to get back in touch with our stomach hunger and eat when we are physically hungry not just bored, tired, cold or thirsty.

"If you're cold, maybe just grab a jumper."

The dietician said while what we eat was important for weight loss and health, exercise was also vital.

Dietician Steph Young says health can be a juggling act.
Meal planning is key to battle the bulge

OVERALL 55% of Queensland adults believe they would be healthier if they lost weight, Queensland Health reports.

Among adults who are overweight or obese, this increases to more than 75%.

Most adults want to lose 10kg or less and 11% of Queensland adults would like to lose more than 20kg.

Losing weight, and keeping it off, can be challenging. But even losing smaller amounts of weight can have significant benefits.

Ipswich dietician Steph Young of On Point Nutrition said meal planning was one of the best ways to lose unwanted kilos, improve health and lessen stress associated with food.

"I try not to have a focus only on weight," she said.

"A lot of meal plans and regimes promoted by Dr Google offer a short-term fix and it's not sustainable."

When preparing meals and snacks Ms Young advises Queenslanders to focus on five main food groups of vegetables, fruits, wholegrains, lean meats and low fat dairy.

For healthy recipe ideas, Queensland Health recommends the following websites:

Topics:  diet health on point nutrition steph young weight loss

