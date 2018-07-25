'Ask for help': Teens speak out on mental health

"It feels better to talk.''

That's the message from Bundamba State Secondary College students Madison Ahern and Josh Lamb who have taken a lead role helping their classmates maintain good mental health.

"A lot of generations before us didn't actually talk openly about mental health, it was just left under the rug. It's our job to break that habit,'' Josh said.

Madison and Josh will be among about 350 youth from across West Moreton who will attend the Regional Youth Mental Health Forum (RYMHF) Talkin' it Up! event on Thursday 26 July.

The event will help break down stigma around mental illness and give young people the confidence to speak up about their own troubles, or reach out to someone around them who might be hurting.

Led by West Moreton Health and sponsored by the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, the event is also supported by The University of Southern Queensland, Livin, Ipswich City Council, the Department of Education, Ipswich Community Youth Service, headspace Ipswich, as well as BUSY At Work - organisations that are each working to support youth mental health in the region.

Talkin' it Up! event organiser Caron Cahill, who is a mental health nurse at West Moreton Health, said they had received interest from 16 schools and organisations to take part in the third annual event.

Students and other young people will learn and talk about mental health wellness at a series of interactive workshops.

A keynote presentation will be delivered by Livin co-founders Sam Webb and Casey Lyons, who have championed the "it ain't weak to speak" message to make sure young people with mental health issues do not suffer in silence.

The forum, held at the University of Southern Queensland Ipswich campus, will also help spread the word about available support services for mental health issues, and give young people the confidence to help their peers access support when they need it most.

"Talkin' it Up! is all about empowering young people and letting them know it is OK to speak about mental health and mental illness," Ms Cahill said.

"Typically, if young people are struggling they are most likely to ask for support from another young person.

"That is why it is so important that young people are aware of what support services exist so they are able to point their peers in the direction of help when they need it."

Year 11 students Madison and Josh, who are Livin mental wellness program ambassadors at their school, said they had learnt to look out for telltale signs in their peers - such as being distant, not talking or behaving differently - to know when they should reach out to someone.

"Make sure you check in with your friends every day. If you ask how they are and they say they're not too well you keep the conversation going, you don't just say 'oh well you'll be right','' Madison said.

"People don't need to feel embarrassed to talk and they're not wasting anyone's time. Taking care of our mental health is a really serious issue and if you'd don't act on things early they can get worse."

Josh said he could see the positive difference that talking openly with his peers was making and he was proud to be part of a generation of change.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation CEO Phillip Bell said the mental health and wellbeing of young people in the region was worth prioritising.

"We know we can make a very positive difference by working with West Moreton Health and our other partners to remove the stigma associated with mental illness and to provide a great day of entertainment and information for local young people," Mr Bell said.