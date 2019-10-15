Asian trade mission hits Ipswich and Toowoomba

Queensland's Trade and Investment Commissioners are visiting 10 regional Queensland cities this week following last Thursday's Export Awards Gala and a record-breaking year for international trade.

SIX of Queensland's Trade and Investment Commissioners are in the Ipswich and Toowoomba region to boost exports and jobs.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the Commissioners to Hong Kong and India would share their market knowledge with Ipswich industry to help explore potential export opportunities.

"Exports mean local jobs and investment with the pay packets of a record one in four Queenslanders now supported by international trade,” Ms Howard said.

"The Trade and Investment Commissioners see export opportunities for the Ipswich and Toowoomba region's food, agriculture, education, great logistics infrastructure like Wellcamp Airport and even camel milk.

"Having the Commissioners here and talking with local producers and manufacturers is a great opportunity to learn more about international demand and potential export opportunities for businesses here in our own backyard.”

Commissioners to Honk Hong and Macau and India will visit Ipswich today (Tuesday) and representatives to Latin America, India, the Middle East and Indonesia in Toowoomba from Wednesday until Friday.

There are around 7,300 merchandise exporting companies in the state with 40 percent based in regional Queensland and delivering jobs for regional families.

Merchandise exports soared to $87.4 billion in the 12 months to August which is higher than New South Wales and Victoria combined.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the State Government's Trade and Investment Queensland had been helping to open doors around the world for local exporters.

"After working with TIQ, an Ipswich-based manufacturer is now selling construction columns to New Zealand, a Gatton plant nursery is shipping to Singapore and we're sending chilled quail from Coominya to Hong Kong every two weeks,” Mr Madden said.

"Broccoli and carrots worth $1.6 million and no-mess pre-cooked beetroot are landing in Japan from Toowoomba, while locally-made jetties and boardwalks are finding an export market in the United States.

"The world really is our oyster when it comes to international trade and that's why the State Government is firmly focussed on new export opportunities.

"Exports have grown by 98 percent since the State Government came to office in 2015 which not only supports jobs in Ipswich and Toowoomba but helps fund the frontline services our community expects and deserves.”