SEVERAL vehicles have been stolen across the Ipswich region in the past two days.

A Honda station wagon, rego 271VKF, A Nissan Dualis with rego 337SLJ and a green Hyundai Excel with registration 676WEN were stolen.

Police are urging residents to secure their homes and vehicles to avoid opportunistic theft.

Many vehicles are taken while the victims are at home.

Thieves target keys, mobile phones and cash left in plain sight within homes and vehicles.