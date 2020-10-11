Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FantAsia Express Yamanto has opened its doors and is offering a range of meals inspired by traditional Asian dishes.
FantAsia Express Yamanto has opened its doors and is offering a range of meals inspired by traditional Asian dishes.
Business

Asian fusion eatery handing out free tasting packs

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
11th Oct 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE KEY to becoming a fast food culinary hit is to adapt to what the people want, according to the team behind Yamanto’s newest eatery.

FantAsia Express Yamanto opened its doors mid-September, offering diners a range of dishes from Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, China, Indonesia and India.

Not sure what you want? Head into the restaurant at 442 Warwick Road for a free taster pack, which includes a gyoza, a dim sim, a spring roll and a chicken wing.

Director Jason Webster said the eatery’s menu was similar to other FantAsia outlets but, as it was the franchise’s first Express store, offered a slightly smaller menu.

LOCAL NEWS: Twin goals for Ipswich rivals: Win derby, play finals

“What I find with some fast food restaurants is they try to have a menu of 30 or 40 items but it’s kind of impossible to keep accurate quality control and fresh ingredients for that many items,” Mr Webster said.

“We want to focus on a smaller menu but make sure the options are really, really good.”

He said the menu would shift to accommodate the tastes of customers.

“We are trialling with our customers to work out which meals they like,” he said.

“We’re a very adaptive company.”

Already people have provided feedback and the eatery has taken it on.

“People have come out, had a meal and told us they love what we do and given us feedback,” Mr Webster said.

“Because Facebook is so fast, we’re able to engage with the community and grow with feedback.”

LOCAL NEWS: Nurses’ quest to revolutionise breast cancer after-care

While, traditionally, FantAsia meals have included meat and rice, some customers have suggested an option be included to allow an upgrade to fried rice – or to be able to buy a meal without rice.

“It’s no problem – we can do all that,” Mr Webster said.

He said the previous owners had lay groundwork in developing meals that could be made quickly without compromising quality.

“They were exceptionally good at cooking really nice tasty meals – they’ve done a lot of work in developing meals which could be made in a fast food environment,” he said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

asian cuisine fantasia yamanto
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Five new COVID cases in NSW

    Five new COVID cases in NSW
    • 11th Oct 2020 10:33 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        Premium Content Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        News As more full-time positions disappear and Jobseeker payments continue, there are now about 12 people wanting work for every one job advertised.

        Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Premium Content Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Politics MORE toilets, warm showers and changing facilities could be on the cards for this...

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles offers freebies to customers after IT glitch shuts stores

        Nurses’ quest to revolutionise breast cancer after-care

        Premium Content Nurses’ quest to revolutionise breast cancer after-care

        Health ‘The repercussions go beyond diagnosis and during treatment’: Ipswich nurse says...