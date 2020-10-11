Asian fusion eatery handing out free tasting packs

FantAsia Express Yamanto has opened its doors and is offering a range of meals inspired by traditional Asian dishes.

FantAsia Express Yamanto has opened its doors and is offering a range of meals inspired by traditional Asian dishes.

THE KEY to becoming a fast food culinary hit is to adapt to what the people want, according to the team behind Yamanto’s newest eatery.

FantAsia Express Yamanto opened its doors mid-September, offering diners a range of dishes from Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, China, Indonesia and India.

Not sure what you want? Head into the restaurant at 442 Warwick Road for a free taster pack, which includes a gyoza, a dim sim, a spring roll and a chicken wing.

Director Jason Webster said the eatery’s menu was similar to other FantAsia outlets but, as it was the franchise’s first Express store, offered a slightly smaller menu.

LOCAL NEWS: Twin goals for Ipswich rivals: Win derby, play finals

“What I find with some fast food restaurants is they try to have a menu of 30 or 40 items but it’s kind of impossible to keep accurate quality control and fresh ingredients for that many items,” Mr Webster said.

“We want to focus on a smaller menu but make sure the options are really, really good.”

He said the menu would shift to accommodate the tastes of customers.

“We are trialling with our customers to work out which meals they like,” he said.

“We’re a very adaptive company.”

Already people have provided feedback and the eatery has taken it on.

“People have come out, had a meal and told us they love what we do and given us feedback,” Mr Webster said.

“Because Facebook is so fast, we’re able to engage with the community and grow with feedback.”

LOCAL NEWS: Nurses’ quest to revolutionise breast cancer after-care

While, traditionally, FantAsia meals have included meat and rice, some customers have suggested an option be included to allow an upgrade to fried rice – or to be able to buy a meal without rice.

“It’s no problem – we can do all that,” Mr Webster said.

He said the previous owners had lay groundwork in developing meals that could be made quickly without compromising quality.

“They were exceptionally good at cooking really nice tasty meals – they’ve done a lot of work in developing meals which could be made in a fast food environment,” he said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.