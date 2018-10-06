Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ASIAN FEAST: Project Manager Ben Mak, Manager Patrick Ching and owners Richard Cher and Yuki Cho.
ASIAN FEAST: Project Manager Ben Mak, Manager Patrick Ching and owners Richard Cher and Yuki Cho. Carly Morrissey
News

Asian-fusion delights served at new Kitchen 66

Carly Morrissey
by
6th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW Asian-Fusion restaurant Kitchen 66 has been busy since opening last Saturday.

Project Manager Ben Mak said the restaurant was a mix of authentic Chinese and Malaysian.

They have a Chinese and Malaysian chef serving up delights like caramelised steak brochette and the golden rose.

Mr Mak said the restaurant chose Springfield for it's potential.

"We hope to be able to deliver something new and exciting,” he said.

They are aiming to offer great personalised service.

The restaurant's philosophy comes from an old Chinese saying that 66 means unlimited.

"Limitless creative idea, that's our passion to present you a new dimension of modern Asian cuisine. We've taken our favourites from all the regions. From the cities of South East Asia through the Szechuan Province and alleys of Hong Kong.”

Kitchen 66 will feature an open viewing kitchen once complete and serve yum cha as well as classic Asian dishes.

The business is located at Orion Springfield Central near Lonestar Rib House and opens seven days a week from 10am to 9.30pm and has a team of 10 front of house staff and six out the back.

asian food new busines orion springfield central restaurant
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Son-in-law rips-off farmer in $100k fraud case

    premium_icon Son-in-law rips-off farmer in $100k fraud case

    News Business troubles lead man to rip-off wife's trusting dad

    • 6th Oct 2018 12:17 AM
    FOR SALE: Local publican wanted to run iconic Ipswich hotel

    premium_icon FOR SALE: Local publican wanted to run iconic Ipswich hotel

    Business It boasts more than 150 yeas of history, has been deserted since May

    • 6th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Rain, storms forecast all weekend in Ipswich

    Rain, storms forecast all weekend in Ipswich

    Weather There is the chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday and Sunday

    • 6th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    'Divorce and separation a big issue'

    premium_icon 'Divorce and separation a big issue'

    News New course to help those suffering

    Local Partners