Asian-fusion delights served at new Kitchen 66

NEW Asian-Fusion restaurant Kitchen 66 has been busy since opening last Saturday.

Project Manager Ben Mak said the restaurant was a mix of authentic Chinese and Malaysian.

They have a Chinese and Malaysian chef serving up delights like caramelised steak brochette and the golden rose.

Mr Mak said the restaurant chose Springfield for it's potential.

"We hope to be able to deliver something new and exciting,” he said.

They are aiming to offer great personalised service.

The restaurant's philosophy comes from an old Chinese saying that 66 means unlimited.

"Limitless creative idea, that's our passion to present you a new dimension of modern Asian cuisine. We've taken our favourites from all the regions. From the cities of South East Asia through the Szechuan Province and alleys of Hong Kong.”

Kitchen 66 will feature an open viewing kitchen once complete and serve yum cha as well as classic Asian dishes.

The business is located at Orion Springfield Central near Lonestar Rib House and opens seven days a week from 10am to 9.30pm and has a team of 10 front of house staff and six out the back.