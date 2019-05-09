Menu
Victory youngster Jack Palazzolo in action against Daegu on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Victory thumped in final ACL clash

9th May 2019 6:00 AM

Melbourne Victory have suffered a 4-0 defeat to South Koreas's Daegu FC to confirm their Asian Champions League fate.

Victory, which sent a second-string side to South Korea as they focus on Sunday's A-League semi-final, were on track to be honourable losers until a late flurry from the home side.

Edgar, Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Dae-won and Jung Seon-ho scored the goals to give the South Korean side a comfortable win on Wednesdayand condemn Victory to a last- placed finish in their group.

Given Victory's young squad in action, it was no surprise.

Muscat handed Ben Carrigan, 20, a debut, and 19-year-old striker Jack Palazzolo plus 18-year-old midfielder Rahmat Akbaritheir first ACL starts. Birkan Kirdar, 17, already Victory's youngest ever player when he turned out in the competition lastyear, and 18-year-old Aaron Anderson, were also used off the bench.

