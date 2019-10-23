Ashwell is Egg-cited

The chickens are settling in well to their new home (left at Ashwell State School, and the students (above) are enjoying looking after their needs.

It has taken six months to unfold, but we at Ashwell State School have finally finished our chicken coop renovations.

We now hose four lovely hens.

We took an old shed that was full of old furniture and rubbish, cleaned it out, and loaded it with sand. Then fixed up the doors and created an outside run for the chickens throughout the day.

Thanks to the men from the local men's shed they put together a row of nesting boxes and a night time roost for us.

The students are really enjoying looking after the chickens each day, making sure they have food and water and that their pen is kept clean.

Our daily food scraps are also welcomed by the chickens each afternoon.