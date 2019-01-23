An ale on Ash’s agenda after abrupt finish

Petra Kvitova was just too strong for Ash Barty in a one-sided battle.

No regrets, a beer and a brief rest.

That's the uncomplicated fallout to Ashleigh Barty's impressive Australian summer, ended by cavalier Czech Petra Kvitova with Australian Open quarter-final defeat.

Offering no excuses, only praise for Kvitova, Barty will take stock before heading abroad to chase more tennis baubles.

"It's been a hell of a month of tennis," Barty said.

"I'm extremely proud of myself and of my team.

"I think we'll certainly kick back with a beer tonight and be able to celebrate."

Unable to impose her disarming game on free-wheeling Kvitova, Barty was disappointed from a competitive aspect, but with nothing else.

"Yeah, disappointed purely from having competed my whole life," she said.

"I'm driven to win every single match.

"Today Petra was outstanding, she really was. She took it away from me quite early in the match. She's very capable of doing that, I suppose.

"Yeah, Petra is absolutely capable of taking a match away from someone. I knew that going in.

"At times it's very much out of my control, what she does from her end of the court.

"In the beginning, she served particularly well.

"Even when I was hitting my spots on first serves, she was returning within a metre or two of the baseline, putting me on the back foot instantly.

"Yeah, she was clean as a whistle tonight. I have to give all credit to her."

An abrupt end to a history-making chase aside, Barty hankers for another shot at late-round action in a major.

"I mean, obviously once you get a taste of it, you're always hungry for more," she said.

"I've always been extremely driven and passionate, especially coming back this second time around, about how I've wanted to go about things.

"I think more importantly I've begun to understand better off the court how I can enjoy it more and enjoy the process, trust the process, get the results that we're after.

"Obviously had a bit of a taste of it in the past few Australian Opens, as well.

"There's nothing better than a night session at the Australian Open, particularly for it to be quarterfinals, so exciting.

"Even though the result didn't go my way today, I enjoyed every minute."