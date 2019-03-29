Ashes still missing after thieves strike

DETECTIVES are holding out hope someone knows something about the theft of two boxes of ashes from an Ipswich crematorium.

Investigations suggest people entered an office at the Willowbank crematorium on Anderson Day Dr at 3.30am on December 12.

The boxes contained the ashes of two dead Ipswich men; a 76-year old and a 49-year old.

Police are yet to locate the containers or identify the thieves.

"We're still investigating it and for the sake of the family we're still hopeful someone will come forward and tell us how we can locate the missing item and return it," Detective Inspector David Briese said.

Images of an urn similar to the ones stolen are shown here. QPS Media