QLD VOTES: 'I nearly threw a cricket bat at the TV'

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

OPINION

HOWZAT for a welcome change after weeks of monotonous electioneering.

The start of another Ashes series at the famous Gabba was a breath of fresh air, or should I say viewing.

The Test match started a morning after I nearly threw a cricket bat at the TV due to all the repetitive, negative election ads. The boring ads just didn't end, going over the same material time after time.

While I take as keen as interest in politics as many people, it was fantastic switching on the box to enjoy another mighty cricket battle between Australia and England launched.

This weekend's election may also turn out to be a battle of sorts with the One Nation factor and a new preferential voting system likely to cause major surprises across the state.

However, the lesson for political parties in the future is to present more positive, entertaining ads if they want to maintain the public's interest.

That is especially the case for Ipswich voters, who have already endured Mayoral and Division 7 elections in recent months. And the last thing we need is a federal election any time soon.

But thanks for the Ashes cricket. Hopefully it provides more entertaining and less repetitive exchanges.

- QT Sports Editor, David Lems