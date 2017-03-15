'Ashamed' live baiter appeals fine

A GREYHOUND trainer who used a live piglet as bait has told a court even though he is "ashamed” of what he did, he thinks his $5000 fine was too much.

In September last year greyhound trainer Craig Daniel Wright pleaded guilty to serious animal cruelty for taking his dog to a Churchable property where it was trained using the piglet.

He was fined $5000 and had a conviction recorded against him.

But Mr Wright has taken his case to the Brisbane Court of Appeal claiming his fine was excessive, and a conviction should not have been recorded.

He told the court he had made statements to police about live baiting and should have had discounts similar to other people who cooperated with the investigation.

"It's really affected my life terribly, this whole process,” he said.

"I feel ashamed to have been part of it.

"I know what I did was wrong, but justice needs to be done for the sake of the community.”

The sentencing court heard Wright watched on as his dog, and 22 others, were trained with the piglet attached to a lure.

The piglet was used for about 40 minutes and survived.

But Crown barrister Vicky Loury told the court the $5000 fine was in the range Wright's lawyers had called for during the sentencing.

She also said the assistance Wright had provided to police, while helpful, was not as extensive as others involved in the investigation.

But Wright said the judge sentencing him has pointed out that if covert footage of live baiting was ruled inadmissible at court proceedings his testimony would be of even more importance.

The court has reserved its decision.

