Asha: my music is emotional and honest

EMERGE'S Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Brisbane singer-songwriter Asha Jefferies to talk all things music.

C: What first got you into making music?

A: I'm not exactly sure cause I was so young. I think it was quite natural to be singing and writing dumb songs. I remember having family friends come over and I'd sit them down on the couch and tell them I'm going to put on a performance, be it singing or dancing.

C: In late 2015 you released your Dz Queen EP dz, how was the recording process?

A: The recording process was really hectic, I did it with a producer named Steve Grady, and he's a really talented folk and indie artist and producer. We recorded the five songs in a week of my school holidays. It was really intense but good.

C: When did you first start working on the EP?

A: Most of the songs I didn't really write for the EP, they were just a collection of songs I'd written, they were pretty recent to that time though.

C: You played both piano and guitar on the EP, which instrument do you prefer playing?

A: I'm more used to guitar, I'm quite shocked that I actually did play piano on the EP. I really enjoy playing piano but I don't know it well enough.

C: Which venue has been a standout to perform at?

A: I really like the Junk Bar, I've played there twice now in the last month. I hadn't played there before, but it's just really intimate and small.

C: Who are some of your influences?

A: Recently I've been listening to a lot of Paul Simon, Jeff Buckley and a lot of singer songwriters. I've also been listening to a bit of Johnny Mathis. I've only just gotten a record player, and I keep finding all these old records and I keep listening to all these old random artists and it's great.

C: Do you have a dream venue to be play at?

A: I've always wanted to play at the Riverstage.

C: What was your favourite release of 2016?

A: I really enjoyed Julia Jacklin's Don't Let The Kids Win. She's a singer songwriter in the Blue Mountains, and she's just gone international.

C: Do you have any release plans for 2017?

A: Yes, I do want to release something. Possibly an EP, I'm just writing too much material to keep on my hands.

C: If you had three words to describe your music, which words would you use?

A: Emotional, honest and sarcastic.