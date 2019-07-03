Ash through as fans slam Seven

THE Duchess of Cambridge has made a striking style statement at Wimbledon as Australia's tennis stars, including Ash Barty, do battle on court.

Barty, the first Australian woman to reach the number one ranking since 1976, was playing against China's Zheng Saisai at the same time as the wayward Kyrgios lined against fellow Australian Jordan Thompson.

Channel 7, which was only showing the match on one channel, picked the Kyrgios game instead of Barty's match, leading to outrage from some commentators.

Barty was diplomatic when asked about the snub after her straight sets victory last night.

"How do you want me to answer that one?" she said.

"If people can watch my matches great, if they can't, they can't. That's up to the broadcasters."

The Aussie was on fire on centre court. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

Ash Barty defeated Saisai Zheng in straight sets. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

It comes as Nick Kyrgios said he was surprised Channel 7 only broadcast one match.

"I don't have much to do with that but obviously Ash is unbelievable. I actually told a lot of people that she was going to win Wimbledon," he said.

"I thought they would probably show both, I don't really have much to say about that."

Kyrgios said he always knew that Barty had the game to be number one.

"I knew deep down that she was capable and when she took the year off she came back refreshed and it doesn't surprise me at all," he said.

Why are we watching Kyrgios when women’s number one in the world is playing? @ashbar96 @channel7 C’mon! #Wimbledon19 — Sally Sara (@sallyjsara) July 2, 2019

"I'm happy that she's got all the support.

"The sky is the limit for her, she's unbelievably talented."

Barty started the match well with a service break but gave it back as she adjusted to the conditions on court one where she had played as a junior.

The surface was slower than the practice courts, she said.

The Queenslander won the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, in an hour and 16 minutes.

Ash Barty said she was “fan-girling” at getting to play on Wimbledon’s famed centre court. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

Barty said she had spoken to Richmond captain Trent Cotchin in the past week following her success.

"Yeah, I spoke to Cotch, I spoke to him after he played as well, it was nice to see him back on the park," she said.

"I keep in touch with Cotch regularly more about life in general than the specifics of sport but it was nice to hear from him."

Barty was given a standing ovation on court one after her win to reflect her new position in the game.

She said that she did not feel any extra pressure to perform despite her stellar season so far.

And she referenced the care free song in Disney's The Lion King when asked about her attitude.

"We kind of came into it thinking kind of like 'Hakuna Matata' and just relax and just go for it," she said.

Barty said she enjoyed playing on court one, which is one of the major courts at Wimbledon.

"I was kind of fan-girling for a minute it was really nice," she said.

Barty said that she did not have any trouble with her arm, which had caused her to take a break from a lead up tournament.

Ash Barty signed autographs for fans after her convincing win. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

KATE STUNS AT WIMBLEDON

Earlier, the Duchess of Cambridge, says she was "definitely" enjoying Wimbledon as she mixed with the crowds last night in London.

The Duchess was among up to 40,000 fans at the tennis.

When asked if she had enjoyed the matches so far, the Duchess replied: "Yes definitely, very much so."

Kate was wearing a long white dress, with a thin black belt and had her hair out in a flowing style.

Her centre court seats in the Royal box include scheduled matches between Angelique Kerber and Tatjana Maria of Germany.

Swiss master Roger Federer was due to play Lloyd Harris in the second match on centre court, with Serena Williams versus Giulia Gatto-Monticone rounding out the card.

The Duchess of Cambridge makes her way into Wimbledon. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

The stylish Catherin was impeccably groomed. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

BARTY A HIT WITH FANS

Meanwhile, Barty, who has become a fan favourite at Wimbledon.

During practice and even after her first round win, the new number one took time to speak and sign autographs for fans.

Barty, who Serena Williams described at the weekend as the "sweetest" woman in tennis, is among the most generous of players with her time, going to fans camped at several points where she was practising.

Silvina Sosa and Valerie Rubiaks, of Argentina, were stoked with their selfie with Barty.

"We watched her on the TV win the French Open, we have never seen her live here," Ms Sosa said.

"She's very friendly, a very good player."

Ash Barty at practice on day one of the championship. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

Olly, 12, of Sevenoaks, Kent, had his tennis ball signed by Barty.

"I watched her at Rolland Garros, it was very good," he said.

His mum Trisha Munday added: "She's awesome, an inspiration, I just wish my daughter would pick up a racquet."

Barty had a solid hit out with Kiki Bertens, ranked number 4 in the world, for an hour in the London sunshine.

Lleyton Hewitt with his son Cruz. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

The pair joked and laughed together despite the intensity of the practice session, which was monitored by Barty's coach Craig Tyzzer and strength and conditioning coach Mark Taylor.

Meanwhile, Lleyton Hewitt has been keeping a close eye on young charge Alex de Minaur, with son Cruz in close proximity.

