Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Open Tennis. Day 9. Petra Kvitova vs Ash Barty. Ash Barty serves 1st set . Pic: Michael Klein
Australian Open Tennis. Day 9. Petra Kvitova vs Ash Barty. Ash Barty serves 1st set . Pic: Michael Klein
Tennis

Barty fights on to claim biggest career final berth

29th Mar 2019 9:44 AM

The Barty Party is in full flow in Miami where Australia's No 1 women's player has beaten Anett Kontaveit to reach the biggest final of her career.

It was clinical from Barty who remained composed throughout the clash despite having to recover from being break point down in both sets to win 6-3, 6-3 in a total of 77 minutes not including the four hours of rain delays that hampered the clash.

She will play the winner of Simona Halep vs Karolina Pliskova in the final.

The result caps off an incredible week for the Australian who on Monday made her debut in the world's top 10.

More Stories

anett kontaveit ash barty miami open wta
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    MY FIRST YEAR: Out now and online!

    premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Out now and online!

    News 4137 prep students of Ipswich star in special 64 page feature, or you can purchase digital copies of the photos here.

    One year out from council election, Chemello sets priorities

    premium_icon One year out from council election, Chemello sets priorities

    Council News On March 28, 2020, a new batch of councillors will return

    Council investigates misconduct claim against worker

    premium_icon Council investigates misconduct claim against worker

    Council News Several complaints through the hotline have been referred to the CCC