Ash Barty named a different kind of number one

TENNIS star and Ipswich woman Ash Barty has been named the most culturally powerful person in the country, beating the likes of Tom Gleeson and Nicole Kidman according to The Australian Financial Review magazine.

Barty was recognised for her excellent sportsmanship as she barrelled towards the world number one ranking.

AFR magazine editor Matthew Drummond said sport has always loomed large in Australian culture.

"But this year's Cultural Power List contains an unusually large number of sports stars,” he said.

"That seems to reflect how more and more topics of the day get talked about in connection with the sports field.”

The list was decided by an esteemed panel of decision-makers across Australia's creative and media industries and is measured by a person's ability to shape Australia's view of itself.