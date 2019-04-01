Menu
ASF grants valuable to boost participation

by Sport Ipswich
1st Apr 2019 10:51 AM

SPORT4EVERYONE is a grants program of the Australian Sports Foundation, funding projects and activities that increase participation in grassroots and community sport through small grants.

Sport4Everyone provides grants of up to $10,000 for projects and activities that will positively impact one or more of the four focus areas: Increasing the number of women and girls in sport; physical activity - getting more kids and more active; improving leadership and decision making through sport; and diversity and inclusion - increasing participation among minority groups.

The grants are to help individuals and communities increase sporting participation regardless of background or ability.

Applications opened on March 28 and close at midnight on Monday, April 22.

For more information, visit www.asf.org.au

Roar holiday clinic

RACEVIEW Soccer Club are hosting a two-day Roar Clinic during the upcoming school holidays.

The clinic is at Jim Donald Parklands (27 Grange Road, Eastern Heights) on April 10 and 11 from 9am-noon.

Cost is $50.

Contact is Andy Pinches at apinches@brisbaneroar.com.au or 0402 634 774.

Active Breaks

KEEP your kids entertained these school holidays by booking them in for a free one-hour activity from Ipswich City Council's Active Breaks program.

Soccer, athletics, yoga, tee-ball and lots more activities are available at a range of parks across Ipswich.

The various activities are suitable for children aged five and over.

The program for the Easter 2019 school holidays is packed full of exciting activities designed to get your kids up, out and about in a healthy way.

To see the whole program and reserve a spot, go to www.ipswich.qld.gov.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

