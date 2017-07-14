Workers target Qld Government in Ipswich asbestos fight

A GOVERNMENT department taken to court for exposing a team of construction workers to asbestos hired a legal team and brought in ­experts to try to prove it was not a danger.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is expected to receive a fine when a sentencing hearing is held this month after being found guilty of putting workers in danger.

The workers were exposed to the asbestos for hours each day over a period of weeks as they worked to repair a bridge near Ipswich that had been struck by a truck.

A crew of six workers was sent to repair a bridge at ­Ripley, a suburb of Ipswich, after it was damaged in 2012.

A plaque on the bridge said it had been constructed in 1980, but nothing was said to the workers about whether ­asbestos was present.

