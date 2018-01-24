Menu
Hottest 100: what we know so far

Amy Shark bagged second place in last year’s Hottest 100 — can she pip everyone to the post for top spot this year? Picture: Richard Dobson
by Staff writer

TRIPLE J may have controversially moved the date of the Hottest 100 but that hasn't deterred hordes of music fans voting for their favourite artists in the countdown.

The annual ABC radio poll received a record breaking 2.3 million votes this year, which is up 5.81 per cent on last year making it the biggest Hottest 100 countdown in its history.

Triple J ruffled feathers when it announced in November it would be moving the year's biggest music celebration to January 27 because it didn't want to be a part of the Australia Day date change debate.

Triple J announcing on Instagram they had changed the date of the Hottest 100 so that it was not associated with Australia Day anymore. Picture: Instagram
Artists repping the green and gold are well represented in the Hottest 100 this year, with a whopping 65 Aussie songs among the line-up, only one down on 2017's record breaking year for Australian musos.

It's set to be the year of fresh faced artists, with 26 new musicians appearing for the first time, up three on last year, while 10 different countries are represented.

Women were the dominant voters this year, at around 51 per cent, while 48 per cent of voters were male, and NSW accounted for the most around of votes at 29 per cent.

Victoria came in second at 23 per cent, while Queensland held 20 per cent of votes.

The most common age of voters was 21 years old and around 80 per cent of voters were under 30.

Last year 2.2 million votes were received and Never Be Like You by Flume was number one, while rising Queensland star Amy Shark took out second place with her hit Adore.

Shark is also predicted to place well in this year's countdown with her catchy single Weekends, after a stellar year touring overseas on the back of her success in the Hottest 100.

The countdown will air on Saturday at different times around the country and the top 200, which includes the next best 100 songs, will air on Sunday.

 

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

 

NSW: Noon

VIC: Noon

WA: 9am

NT: 10.30am

Qld: 11am

SA: 11.30am

TAS: Noon

 

WHAT RADIO FREQUENCY IS IT ON?

 

107.7 FM in Brisbane, 107.5FM in Melbourne, 105.5 FM in Sydney, 105.7FM in Adelaide, 99.3FM in Perth, 92.9FM in Hobart 103.3FM in Darwin and 101.5FM in Canberra.

 

TOP PREDICTIONS:

 

Kendrick Lamar: HUMBLE

 

Amy Shark: Weekends

 

Gang of Youths: The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows

 

Gang of Youths: Let Me Down Easy

 

Methyl Ethel: Ubu

 

Pnau: Go Bang

 

Angus & Julia Stone: Chateau

 

BROCKHAMPTON: SWEET

 

Lorde: Green Light

 

The Smith Street Band: Birthdays

