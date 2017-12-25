As Trump sinks, he calls 'fake polls'

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump speak on the phone with children as they track Santa's movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the President's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump speak on the phone with children as they track Santa's movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the President's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Carolyn Kaster

DONALD Trump has attacked "fake polls” and "fake news” as surveys show he enters the holiday season with the lowest approval rating in modern US presidential history.

"The Fake News refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is,” he wrote on Twitter, displaying his trademark affection for the use of capital letters.

"They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News. Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well - nobody is going to beat us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Mr Trump approaches the end of 2017 amid a flurry of polls that show him with a dismal approval rating.

A poll released last week by CNN found his approval rating had tumbled to just 35 per cent, from the 45 per cent he enjoyed in March shortly after taking office.

A non-partisan poll released by NBC and The Wall Street Journal found the President's approval rating stood at 40 per cent.

Meanwhile, a tracker from the political data site FiveThirtyEight put his rating at 37.1 per cent.

It said that since President Harry Truman in 1945, at day 337 of their first term every president had an approval rating at least 10 percentage points better than where Mr Trump stood at the same point.

Yet while Mr Trump may be off target in his criticism of the polls and media organisations, he is at least mostly right about his claim that he retains intense loyalty among his base of supporters.

In October, a Fox News poll found that 83 per cent of Republican voters still approved of Mr Trump, compared to just 7 per cent of Democrats.

But while his overall support among conservatives has remained steady, the poll found he had leached some support among two crucial constituencies - white evangelical Christians and white men without a college degree.

However, Mr Trump's ability to press through a tax overhaul bill will likely help cement his support among traditional Republicans, especially fiscal conservatives who believe the government should reduce its spending on welfare programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

Indeed, a poll published last month by Politico-Morning Consult found 82 per cent of respondents who voted for Mr Trump in the 2016 presidential race said they would support him again.

Just 7 per cent said they would pick another candidate if they had to recast their 2016 ballot.

His support figure was higher than that for his rival, Hillary Clinton.

Only 78% of those who voted for the Democratic former secretary of state said they would vote for her again if they had the chance.

Eight per cent said they would support a different candidate.