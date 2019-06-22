Menu
Lightning's Stephanie Wood makes a shot during the Coast's battle against West Coast Fever on Saturday at USC Stadium.
Netball

Lightning defeat Fever to head into mid-season break on high

Tom Threadingham
by
22nd Jun 2019 2:40 PM
UPDATE: Sunshine Coast Lightning have defeated West Coast Fever and secured three bonus points after toppling West Coast Fever.

Although Lightning had a slow start early, trailing by four goals at one stage, they fought back quickly to lead for the rest of the match and win 65-57 at USC Stadium on Saturday.

Steph Wood was particularly powerful from a distance, shooting at 84 percent (21-25) while Peace Proscovia was electric as usual with 44 goals at 98 percent.

The Super Netball competition will now take a four-week mid-season break for the Netball World Cup. 

 

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast Lightning will be on the hunt to enter the mid-season break on a high when they clash with West Coast Fever today.

The two sides will meet at USC Stadium on Saturday for Round 9 of the Super Netball season.

The second-placed Lightning enter the match on the back of a strong victory over Magpies while Fever hit the court after a one-goal win over Thunderbirds.

Following this round, the Super Netball competition will take a four-week mid-season break for the Netball World Cup which will be held in England.

Follow the match in the commentary below from 3pm:

