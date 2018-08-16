Menu
The Ipswich Hockey Association was named Organisation of the Year at the 2017 City of Ipswich Sports Awards at North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre. Bec Andelamac accepted the award on Ipswich Hockey's behalf. Franca Tigani
As finals crank up, it's time to nominate your achievers

David Lems
16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

THEY are awards carrying considerable prestige. They are awards recognising outstanding regional achievement. They are awards worth entering.

They are the annual City of Ipswich Sports Awards, which honour and thank our most dedicated players, coaches, administrators, officials and volunteers.

Nominations for the 2018 City of Ipswich Awards are open.

The categories are:

Junior Sportsperson of the Year;

Senior Sportsperson of the Year;

Masters Sportsperson of the Year;

Volunteer of the Year;

Sporting Organisation of the Year;

Team of the Year;

Coach of the Year; and

Official of the year.

Winners in each category receive up to $2000 in cash.

Officials involved with summer sports over the past 12 months can nominate their achievers now.

Winter sports achievers can also be nominated for awards as seasons near their end.

Coaches, officials and volunteers doing an exceptional job deserve to be rewarded.

Regional clubs are urged to nominate their best teams.

The category finalists will be invited to join with their families and supporters at a special awards dinner later in the year.

The annual awards are backed by the Ipswich City Council, The Queensland Times and leading businesses.

To nominate is easy, via Smarty Grants.

Visit https://www.ipswich. qld.gov.au/community/sport-ipswich/grants-sponsorships-and-awards

