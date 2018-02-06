Arty pair sees business dream grow into a reality

PASSION: Tracey Wilson and Jodi Urquhart say The Scrapbooking Emporium is growing in popularity.

PASSION: Tracey Wilson and Jodi Urquhart say The Scrapbooking Emporium is growing in popularity. Rob Williams

LONG-time friends Tracey Wilson and Jody Urquhart have collaborated to become business partners in the card-making and scrap-booking world.

The Scrapbooking Emporium at Booval, near McDonald's in Hamilton St is the base for the small business and a dream come true for the pair.

"We had often said that if we were to have a business together it would be near McDonald's and at Booval," Mr Urquhart said

"We had decided that we would conquer the world. I was driving down Hamilton St and saw that this place was up for lease.

"It was everything we talked about and I called Tracey and here we are."

The business opened in October 2017 and has been steadily growing. It is an arts and crafts store with a focus on card making and scrapbooking.

"Scrapbooking has about a seven-year cycle. We are coming up to the start of the cycle. I think it is about new generations coming into scrapbooking. The younger generation gets into it, changes in life circumstance and an interest in keeping stories alive," Ms Wilson said.

Scrapbooking is capturing the imagination of many local people and globally is popular. Scrapbooking is recorded back in the Middle Ages and has always been about capturing a story and creatively telling it.

According to Ms Urquhart, the scrapbooking art "is about embellishing a photo and telling a story". For Ms Wilson, it is about "treating memories well. It is also very social. Those coming into the shop build new friendships and get to share ideas and inspirations."

The duo run daytime, and some evening and Saturday classes.

"Card-making is also extremely popular. It is not as daunting as scrapbooking and offers that individual touch that makes the card very personal. We have a range of products for sale to assist our customers," she said.

Ms Wilson has been more formally involved in scrapbooking since 2007, although had been doing it a long time before that. "I opened a business in Springfield but due to some ill health I closed that at the end of 2012 and took some time out," she said.

Also with about 25 years of experience in scrapbooking, Ms Urquhart got "hooked" when she attended a party plan event with a friend. "I signed up on the night to be a consultant," she said.

Both ladies say they love scrapbooking and they share their passion in classes and with customers . "It is a renovated house and is very homely, it is welcoming. We have a great space out the back for ladies to have a cuppa and do their work."

"We have a lot of mixed media products instore. We will have more paints, brushes and art supplies in the near future. We are getting to know our customer base so that we can meet their needs."

Check out The Scrapbooking Emporium on Facebook or call 3282 2281 for more information or to book a class.