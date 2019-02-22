Arty new business pops up

Artisue Creative owner Sue Rosenberg has opened a new store at Orion Shopping Centre.

Artisue Creative owner Sue Rosenberg has opened a new store at Orion Shopping Centre. Rob Williams

ARTIST and teacher Sue Rosenberg has taken the plunge to see if her online store will work as a retail destination.

For the next month she has a pop up shop open at Orion Springfield Central selling resin art and supplies.

"I've been in business selling resin art supplies online for over two years,” Ms Rosenberg said.

Now because the business has expanded she's taken a chance to open a physical store.

Her online store sells art supplies all over the world, and now Springfield locals can experience Artisue Creative in their own backyard.

The pop-up shop will be open until march 23 offering a broad range of resin art supplies.

Artisue Creative owner Sue Rosenberg has opened at Orion Shopping Centre. Rob Williams

Ms Rosenberg said there was a large art community throughout Ipswich, one of her clients is using her art supplies to paint portraits on aluminium.

Local artists are also showcasing their work at the store.

"People are attracted to resin art because it's multi-purpose.”

It has been used to create beautiful serving boards, to wooden jewellery and custom tiles.

"There's a broad range of artists out there.”

Ms Rosenberg will also be stocking other art supplies including Copic markers and Posca pens and can even supply watercolour paints.

"I can get what the community needs. We're moving into a broad range of art supplies. We're adding new products to the range including stamping and embossing.”

And for those of you that want to learn more about resin art Ms Rosenberg is holding four beginners resin art workshops over March 23 and 24 at Orion Springfield Central.

To find out more visit her in-store at Orion Springfield Central in the Target mall opposite Ed Harry or head to www.artisue.com.au/workshops.