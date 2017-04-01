Artwork celebrates over 150 years of rich Ipswich history

MEMORIES: Cr Paul Tully with Linwood Rae, the designer of the public artwork that was unveiled on the corner of Bell St and Brisbane St.

THE HISTORIC heart and soul of Ipswich will be honoured for eternity after the installation of a poignant piece of public art in the CBD.

Yesterday a four metre high and three and a half tonne letter 'i' was unveiled on the corner of Bell St and Brisbane St, adorned by four historical plaques informing residents of the association of the corner with Ipswich history.

It was once the site of the Cribb & Foote and Reids department stores and now is home to the ICON tower.

The concept was the brainchild of graphic designer Linwood Rae who said the solid granite 'i', crowned by a polished stainless steel ball, could be construed as representing Ipswich, icon and information.

"The reason why the ball is polished like a mirror is because it is meant to reflect the community that looks at it, so it is not just not representing the past but also the present at any given time,” he said.

"I just think it is also great to have something that informs everyone of the history of the site.”

ICONIC: Deputy Mayor Paul Tully unveils the historic public art that celebrates the rich history of the corner of Bell St and Brisbane St.

Ipswich City Properties chairman Paul Tully said the etched stainless steel plaques on each side of the monument celebrated the very rich history of the corner of Bell St and Brisbane St and the site's role in defining Ipswich's retail sector for more than 150 years.

Cr Tully said the public artwork had been gifted to the city by ICON developers ICP and Leighton Properties.

He said the corner was "deeply embedded in the heart and soul of Ipswich”, stretching all the way back to 1852 when Frederick Forbes first opened a general store on the site.

"Then when Cribb & Foote was here, and later Reids, it was a major meeting place for generations of Ipswichians,” Cr Tully said

"When Reids burned down on August 17, 1985 Ipswich lost part of its soul because six weeks later Redbank Plaza opened and a lot of the custom went down there.

"The memories of this corner are very strong for generations of Ipswich people.”

Cr Tully said the Reids fire was one of the biggest in Ipswich history.

"So intense was the blaze that it even melted the face of the post office clock across the road,” he said.

As he gazed upon his brainchild, Mr Rae revealed how much the old Reids department store meant to him.

"It was a great place to hang out when you were a young adolescent and interested in the opposite sex,” he said.

"I remember walking through Reids as a little kid. I got my ear pierced in there. It was a wonderful building.

"People socialised around it, because it was such an iconic place.”