Arts get a boost at IGGS

THE popularity of the Performing Arts continues to grow amongst students across the Ipswich region, and one school has made a group effort to ensure their facilities are future-ready.

A brand new $1 million extension has been opened at Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar School, thanks to money from the State Government, parents via the school building fund and a bequest from the Estate of Alison Goleby who taught at the school for 21 years.

Several schools in the region champion their dance programs, which for many parents is an important factor in choosing a school.

Caitlyn Fosten is Head of Performing Arts (Junior) and said that the renovations will give students a dedicated space to express themselves for a subject that is in big demand.

"We have two brand new classrooms, one that is multipurpose/dance, and one purpose-built for Junior School music and Performing Arts. It's so students can have a dedicated dance space, and use as an overflow for drama and theatre sports," Ms Fosten said. "In the past we've rehearsed outside, so this will allow us to have our own dedicated dance space.

"I think dance is still so popular because so many students do it outside of school, and Ipswich has so many talented dancers. We have a great music program and dance is another facet for students to express themselves, to listen and interpret music. For example a student may not excel at playing an instrument, but they can be exceptional at the interpretation of music."

Performing arts building extension at Ipswich Girls Grammar School. Bridie Ward Landy and Tameka Booth. Cordell Richardson

Mrs Fosten said that she loves to teach students an artform which encourages self-expression.

"I teach students dance because its creative, every child is on a level playing field when they walk in the door and it allows them to express their own individuality."

Principal Dr Peter Britton said that it is thanks to the parents, the State Government and Ms Goleby that saw the renovation become a reality.

"Ms Goleby was and is an icon of this school," Dr Britton said. "We are grateful for her love of the Arts and her legacy in and outside the classroom.

"Students need to be well educated in science, technology, engineering and maths, but they also need to be well-educated in society, culture and the Arts because it is these subjects that give them context, awareness and stimulus for innovation."