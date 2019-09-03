Artist's painting in national spotlight on The Block

SPECIAL TALENT: Ipswich artist Trisha Lambi had one of her pieces, Nevermore, feature on The Block this season.

Cordell Richardson

IT was a nerve-wracking wait of almost six months for one Ipswich artist before her work was broadcast into homes on one of Australia's top-rating television shows.

In the week leading up to the night her oil painting Nevermore featured on The Block, Trisha Lambi anxiously watched from the couch.

"I was watching the show (last Sunday), not knowing whether my painting was on the trash heap or it would be there," she laughed.

"During the week leading up to it, I just didn't see where it could fit in there and there was no glimpses of it so I thought they hadn't used it."

But her fears were unfounded as it took its place in the spotlight, commanding a wall in the main bedroom of contestants El'ise and Matt.

The artwork was spotted via Ms Lambi's association with online gallery Art Lovers Australia, which supplies art to the long-running television program.

Nevermore, painted in 2016, was bought for $2950 in March. Ms Lambi had the frantic job of getting her piece down to Melbourne by the next day in time for room judging.

It was framed at Churchill Picture Framing in an hour and quickly shipped safely off to St Kilda.

She said it was "surreal" for the painting to be described by the show's judges as "breathtaking", "elegant" and "stunning".

Trish Lambi's painting Nevermore.

"It was a relief more than anything," Ms Lambi said.

"(Nevermore) is figurative work. It's a girl sitting with her head thrown back and she's draped in an orange towel and there's a crow sitting on her knee.

"My mum had motor neurone disease and died in 2014. I started painting birds into the paintings around that time. I don't know why, I think it just helped a little bit with the process.

"Dad had died about six months prior after a long battle with cancer and then in early 2015 we sold the family farm near Warwick so it was just a horrible time. It has all informed my painting since then."

Since the episode aired, she has sold a few prints of the painting from her Karalee studio where she spends most of her days.

"I've just always painted and drawn," she said.

"After school, I did a visual arts degree but I only stayed about six months and then I went to work.

"I just did course and kept dabbling in it for about 10 years, then I had my first child so I started painting in earnest then.

"In 2003 I got invited to the Biennale in Florence, then the internet came and you could get your work out there more. It wasn't just local galleries anymore. Once that happened it sort of snowballed from there."

Ms Lambi has exhibited widely in Australia and internationally and she launched her first solo exhibition in Sydney's northern beaches in 2004.

She has been selected to represent Australia at the 2006 and 2007 Guangzhou Art Fair, been awarded the 2009 Warwick Art Prize, exhibited in a group show at DAB Gallery in Ventura, California in 2017 and painted a mural in Heraklion, Crete in Greece while undertaking her first artist residency last year.