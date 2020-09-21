Artists of all kinds called on to contribute to new book

AFTER finding success with her first ever book, which recognised the importance of veterans past and present, a local author has started work on a new project which will highlight "everyday heroes."

Julie Miller released Remember, written under the name JE Miller, in October last year.

It is told from the perspective of a young child at an Anzac Day march who learns about the sacrifices made by those who have served our country.

Artist Glen Gillard signs Remember.

Mrs Miller put out a call for illustrations for the book, which was answered by established and emerging artists, veterans, students and teachers.

Their work was included in the final product and all proceeds from sales of the book will go to the RSL.

She attended the Australian War Memorial on Remembrance Day last year to meet with former director Dr Brendan Nelson and deliver a handmade record of the book for its collection.

Author Julie Miller and artist Glen Gillard.

The AWM has included the book on its recommended reading list, which is sent to Australian schools.

Dr Nelson wrote a foreword for Remember.

"It was received really well," Mrs Miller said.

"We sold out of copies at all of the launches, which was amazing."

A total of 50 copies have been sent around to all of the book's illustrators for them to sign their work.

Once all the signatures have been collected, the special copies will be gifted to supporters of the project.

Kiara Bird signs Remember.

Mrs Miller recently met with Glen Gillard in Brisbane, who is just one of many talented artists who contributed their work for the book.

"He donated an incredible oil painting of his illustration," Mrs Miller said.

"That is worth between $2000 and $3000."

Now Mrs Miller has started work on a new book and she again wants artists to submit their work to be a part of the project.

"It's from the perspective of a child again," she said.

"Another year has passed and it's at another Anzac Day march.

"This time they step into the shoes of different people.

"Instead of soldiers they step into the shoes of everyday heroes … like SES, police and lifeguards, Rotary people and doctors.

"It can be anyone. I'm doing this book differently in the way I haven't written the whole story yet.

"I'm writing most of the book based on the illustrations I get sent. Rather than brief (artists) and tell them what I want."

The competition closes November 1.

